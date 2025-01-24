Man nominated for Best Actress Oscar slams Trump’s order recognizing only ‘two sexes’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump is “shameless” for signing an executive order which declares the U.S. federal government will recognize only “two sexes.”

So says the man who has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

“He is shameless,” Karla Sofia Gascon told the Hollywood Reporter after Trump’s order. “I hope that whatever needs to happen happens to shut everyone up, on both sides.”

On Thursday, Gascon became the first biological male to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. Gascon was nominated for “Emilia Perez”, which Lauren Smith of spiked-online.com called “a bizarre musical about a transgender Mexican cartel leader.”

Smith added that the film “has been nominated for a whopping 13 Oscars. Not only is it the most-nominated film at this year’s Oscars – it has also bagged more nominations for a non-English-language film than any other in the history of the Academy Awards. This is a bad day for anyone with good taste.”

Trump’s order states: “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

Last month, Gascon told the Hollywood Reporter that the trans agenda is “going backwards. The new generations have not experienced what the previous ones have experienced, so they are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Be careful with giving power to the intolerant, because it will end the little tolerance we have.”

Breitbart News reported on Jan. 13 that Gascon had promoted transgenderism for children in a recent interview, claiming to have known that he wanted to be a girl since the age of four.

Smith noted in her spiked op-ed: “As I wrote on spiked last week, Emilia Perez is not a good film. It does not deserve to be lavished with such high praise or accolades. And Gascon certainly doesn’t deserve to be in the running for Best Actress – for the simple reason that he is not an actress at all. Why should a man be nominated for an award that is intended for women?

“If he wins this Oscar, he will be depriving some incredibly talented, real women – such as Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo or The Substance’s Demi Moore – of the most prestigious awards of their careers.”

