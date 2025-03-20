Male dominates girls’ races at Oregon track meet

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2025 Real World News



A biological male dominated his female competition at the recent Portland Interscholastic League track meet in Oregon.

Aayden “Ada” Gallagher, a junior at McDaniel High School, set a season record in the 400 meters after finishing over 7 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, Reduxx reported on Wednesday.

Gallagher also easily won the 200 meters over his female opponents.

Gallagher finished at 57.62 in the 400, with Franklin High School’s Kinnaly Souphanthong coming in second at 1:05.72. Gallagher’s teammate, Quinnan Schaefer, was behind Souphanthong at 1:07.13.

Then, in the 200 meters, Gallagher finished at 25.76, followed by his teammate Addyson Skyles at 27.31.

As Reduxx’s post on the races began to circulate on social media, commenters chimed in:

“That experience must be so demoralizing for those girls,” one X user said.

“…You’ll look back later and be much more infuriated, especially if you have children of your own.” Another added, “The girls should all just start refusing to run and it will soon end.”

Oregon joins Maine in defying President Donald Trump’s order banning men from competing in women’s sports.

Executive Order 14201, better known as “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports,” was signed to “protect female student athletes, in the women’s category, from having to ‘compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.’ ”

The Oregon School Activities Association, the governing body for the Portland Interscholastic League, has a gender identity participation policy that “allows students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity.”

“As with Rule 8.2 regarding Duration of Eligibility / Graduation, rules such as this one promote harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities,” the rulebook adds.

🚨BREAKING🚨 A male student has just won gold in the Girls 400m Varsity race at the Portland Interscholastic League meet in Oregon. Aayden “Ada” Gallagher of McDaniel High School set a season record after finishing over 7 seconds ahead of his female competitors. pic.twitter.com/gYY10tLAkn — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) March 20, 2025

