Make up your mind Joe: Without F-15s, were unarmed Jan. 6 protesters really ‘insurrectionists’?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2023

In his MLK Day address on Monday, Joe Biden declared: “I love my right-wing friends who talk about ‘the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots.’ If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an R– AR-15.”

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer noted: “Has anyone noticed how Biden, in a single mangled quip, just destroyed two years of the Left’s painstaking work in constructing the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’ narrative?”

Biden’s quote “the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots,” was a garbled version of Thomas Jefferson’s adage: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.”

Spencer noted that Biden “was saying, of course, that in our age, such sacrifices were fruitless: the federal government is so powerful that it is unassailable, and so as its tyranny grows, unless patriots can somehow get hold of some fighter jets, they were out of luck.”

That was Biden inadvertently torpedoing the Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative.

Remember, on Jan. 6, 2022, Biden stood in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and said solemnly: “One year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked — simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution — our Constitution — faced the gravest of threats.”

Then, on Jan. 6, 2023, he said it again: “Two years ago, on January the 6th, our democracy was attacked. There’s no other way of saying it. The U.S. Capitol was breached, which had never happened before in the history of the United States of America, even during the Civil War. A violent mob of insurrectionists assaulted law enforcement, vandalized sacred halls, hunted down elected officials — all for the purpose of an attempt to overthrow the will of the people and usurp the peaceful transfer of power.”

In his analysis, Spencer points out that the Jan. 6 protesters “were not armed. Was there ever really any possibility that they would actually overcome the combined force of, as Joe enumerates them, ‘the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the National Guard, and other brave law enforcement officials’? They had no leader (with the highly questionable exception of Ray Epps), no plan, no goal, no weapons. They were let into the Capitol by police officers who held the doors open for them.”

Spencer continued:

“If Joe Biden were consistent and honest, and of course, those ships have sailed a long, long time ago, he would admit that there was absolutely no danger of the government falling on Jan. 6, 2021. The protesters didn’t have F-15s, or AR-15s either, for that matter, and now Old Joe has stated openly that without that kind of firepower, patriots don’t stand a chance against tyranny. But if that’s true, then the Jan. 6 ‘insurrectionists’ never had a chance.

“In reality, of course, there was no insurrection at all. The whole thing is a massive lie that the Left has constructed in order to discredit, marginalize, and destroy the America-First faction in American politics.”

BIDEN: “If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15!” pic.twitter.com/KZ3gHrSpAl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish