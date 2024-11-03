‘Major political realignment’: Rasmussen pollster predicts Trump landslide

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A “major political realignment” is underway that will propel Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to a huge victory on Tuesday, the head pollster for Rasmussen said.

“What you’re hearing out there is that the polls are close, and I think that’s wrong,” Mark Mitchell told Breitbart News in an interview on Friday. “I think the polls on average show a strong Trump win, and my polls taken independently show that as well.”

Mitchell likened the 2024 contest between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris to the 1980 race between incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter and Republican Ronald Reagan. The polls in 1980 indicated a close race, but Reagan won the Electoral College 489-49 and also won the popular vote.

Pollsters, Mitchell said, are having a hard time keeping up with the political realignment as “party [affiliation] means a lot less than whether you support Trump or Harris.”

Just as the public had turned on Carter in 1980, there is deep dissatisfaction with the current administration which Harris is a central part of, Mitchell said:

“People don’t care who Kamala Harris is. They care that she’s part of the Biden administration, and the Biden administration has been deeply unpopular.”

Mitchell said that if Trump outperforms his previous national vote margins and the battlegrounds track similarly, “that means Trump sweeps the swing states… a big win.”

Mitchell said he even foresees a potential flip of Virginia and New Hampshire, adding that other states, like Minnesota or New Mexico, could follow suit.

Meanwhile, Trump slammed Fox News and its polling:

FoxNews spends far too much time promoting the Democrats, their surrogates, and their agenda. Today I watched, over and over again, an angry and totally out of control Michelle Obama trying to save the dying Campaign of Comrade Kamala Harris. I’m leading in Michigan, by a lot, because of great support from Autoworkers, Arab Americans, Jewish Americans, and all other Patriots – But Fox refuses to put up those Polls. Fox also plays more negative commercials and ads promoting the other side than is even imaginable – Our ads on FoxNews are always a big deal to negotiate (They want us to change and weaken our content!), but we put them up on CNN and MSDNC with no problems or changes. It’s hard to believe I’m leading by so much!

War Room contributor and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted:

“President Trump has had 100,000+ people turn out for rallies in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. He’s sold out Madison Square Garden, and arenas in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Phoenix. The polls are BOGUS. It’s a landslide.”

During his interview with Joe Rogan last month, Trump predicted exactly what is happening with the polls in the final days of the campaign:

And there it is: Just one week ago Trump went out on Rogan and predicted polls would come out just before the election designed to suppress MAGA voters Trump was right again pic.twitter.com/VWJXjB1K8Q — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 3, 2024

