Main St. has his back: Bet on Trump

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, March 18, 2025

This commentary is a joint effort by two veterans of business and investing. We’ve both been in the business of making money, starting businesses, running businesses, raising money and investing money for over 80 combined years.

And we both agree that President Donald Trump’s landslide election mandate, brilliant economic agenda and business know-how have combined to create a coming “Golden Age of Capitalism.”

This is the most bullish we have both ever been in our lifetimes about the economy and America’s future. What’s about to happen to the U.S. economy will be one for the history books and talked about in business schools for centuries to come.

Trump won a historic election and with that victory came a broad mandate. Trump is moving forward just as he should: Unapologetically, with a level of speed and purpose never seen in this great country’s history.

From the campaign trail, Trump began telling us, “We are entering a Golden Age of America,” a refrain that he repeated at this week’s extraordinary Joint Session of Congress speech.

We take him at his word.

We believe Trump 2.0 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. After four years of meticulous planning, this version of Trump is bigger, bolder, unaffected by what the critics think and more willing to do whatever is in the best interests of making America great again.

Now add in the fact that we’ve entered an “Innovation and AI Revolution” — this will drive the economy and stock prices higher in what will be the most powerful bull market in U.S. history.

Consider this quote from pollster Frank Luntz last weekend: “President Trump is on his way to being the most impactful, consequential president since FDR. And his supporters are more loyal to him than any president since Andrew Jackson. … I am not making a personal judgment … I am merely noting what the polls are saying.”

Luntz is exactly right. “Main Street” has Trump’s back, and he knows it. Trump has a mandate from the American people.

The rank and file of Wall Street enthusiastically supports Trump, but that's far from the case in the "Ivory Towers" of most Wall Street investment firms, banks, hedge funds, money managers, the Fed, and the elitists who up to now have called the shots.

However, today there’s an epic battle underway between Main Street and Wall Street. The rank and file of Wall Street enthusiastically supports Trump, but that’s far from the case in the “Ivory Towers” of most Wall Street investment firms, banks, hedge funds, money managers, the Fed, and the elitists who up to now have called the shots. Today, the Ivory Tower crowd is aggressively betting against Trump, believing that Trump’s agenda can be stopped early on, with a stock market and economic crash.

They want you to believe that the DOGE spending and job cuts and Trump’s tariff policies will help push America into an economic wilderness. This is the messaging that anti-Trumpers and deep state/D.C. swamp are laser-focused on.

But here’s the reality:

Yes, DOGE will eliminate plenty of jobs, and yes, there may be a short-term hit to the economy. But in the long term, we are witnessing a revolution that will lead to massive economic growth, via removal of a disease: big government, too many bureaucrats, too many government regulations, too much waste and looting of taxpayer money. The patient will recover just fine. It’s a one-time hit, after all, with a cancerous tumor removed.

Trump’s tariff policies may also produce a short-term hit to the economy. But in the long term, they will spark a record-setting economic boom across the U.S. by driving domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Over the decades, the best returns have come from betting against economists. They’re always wrong.

This “America First” approach will spark a domestic rebirth in many of our most important industries (steel, automotive, tech, etc.), creating a ripple effect of surging employment and investment, as it also fuels animal spirits and consumer spending.

Trump’s enemies think they have him cornered.

However, Trump saw all this coming and was ready for the desperate attacks from the groups benefiting from the looting of America. Trump’s perfectly constructed cabinet and closest advisers are the smartest and most successful financial minds in American political history.

Over the weekend, Howard Lutnick (Trump’s brilliant billionaire, Bitcoin-loving commerce secretary) said, “This is going to be the best US economy that anyone has ever seen. Inflation and rates will come smashing down. Betting against what’s coming is foolish.”

Indeed, betting against Trump isn’t just foolish, it’s ignorant and self-destructive.

Next in play is making Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent. These lower tax rates were the cornerstone of Trump’s first term. This combination of tax cuts, tariffs and massive levels of deregulation produced “The Trump Economic Miracle.”

But now this proven “Trump Miracle” is supercharged on steroids by adding two powerful ideas tailor-made for the average middle-class American. These ideas originated with Wayne Allyn Root (one of the authors of this commentary) — “No tax on Social Security benefits” and “No tax on OT.” This combination of tax cuts for corporate America, small business and “the average Joe and Jane” is like a Mike Tyson (in his prime) power punch combination.

Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

This unique combination is that punch to the face to the anti-Trumpers, globalists, deep state and D.C. swamp.

As a reminder, Trump left office in 2020 with inflation that averaged just 1.9% during his four years. Get ready for a roaring Trump economy, low interest rates and dramatically lower inflation.

Wall Street and the majority of mainstream economists disagree. That’s great news! Over the decades, the best returns have come from betting against economists. They’re always wrong.

As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s like deja vu all over again.”

Our view? Now is the time to back President Trump, fully and completely.

We believe interest rates are headed lower. U.S. GDP growth will top 5% within the next 12-18 months. A period of extraordinary economic growth is directly ahead. Trump is taking the actions of a stone-cold-winner. We must simply follow his lead. America has been red-pilled like never before. Animal spirits are returning in spades.

Under Reagan, we had “morning in America.” Under Biden, we had “mourning in America.” Now under Trump, we are about to experience “the Golden Age of Capitalism.”

This is the greatest buying opportunity of our lifetimes, maybe ever in the history of America. President Trump, we have your back.

Always bet on Trump.

