Magical ending: DeSantis-Disney deal includes fifth Central Florida theme park, $17 billion investment

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 5, 2024

The long-running feud between Florida Republican Gov. Don DeSantis and Disney has simmered as the two sides are set to agree on a $17 billion deal that opens the door to a fifth major theme park at Walt Disney World.

The five DeSantis-appointed supervisors who oversee the Disney World district voted Wednesday to give initial approval to a new development agreement that both sides had agreed to negotiate after a March settlement ended their state court lawsuits against each other.

A second vote required for final approval is set for next week.

Under the deal’s terms, during the next decade or two, Disney would be approved to build a fifth major theme park at Disney World and two more minor parks, such as water parks.

Disney could raise the number of hotel rooms on its property from almost 40,000 rooms to more than 53,000 rooms and increase the amount of retail and restaurant space by more than 20%.

Disney would retain control of building heights due to its need to maintain an immersive environment.

In exchange, Disney would be required to donate up to 100 acres of Disney World’s 24,000 acres for the construction of infrastructure projects controlled by the district.

The company also would need to award at least half of its construction projects to companies based in Florida and spend at least $10 million on affordable housing for central Florida.

The settlement in March ended almost two years of litigation that was sparked by DeSantis’s takeover of the district from Disney supporters following the company’s opposition to a Florida parental rights law which bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

“We are heading towards a brand new day, and I’m excited about where this is going,” said Charbel Barakat, vice chair of the district’s board. “I only wish we could have gotten here sooner.”

