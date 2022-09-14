MAGA candidates triumph in New Hampshire; Democrat won’t debate Kari Lake in AZ

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2022

Two MAGA candidates, one a 25-year-old up-and-coming star and the other a retired Army brigadier general, won Tuesday’s New Hampshire Republican primaries for the U.S. House and Senate.

In the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, 25-year-old America First conservative Karoline Leavitt was triumphant in a crowded Republican field.

“Our home-grown grassroots, America First campaign prevailed. We won tonight,” Leavitt said to cheers from supporters as she delivered a primary victory speech in the seaside town of Hampton.

Leavitt will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, whose seat is considered vulnerable in November’s general election. Pappas was unopposed on Tuesday.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in November to win back majority in the 435-member House.

Trump supporter and retired general Don Bolduc won the GOP Senate primary as establishment opponent Chuck Morse conceded on Wednesday morning.

“Our campaign overcame the odds and millions of dollars in spending from outside special interest groups because we built a true bottom-up grassroots campaign,” Bolduc tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Throughout the primary, I have felt the concerns of the voters, and heard time and again we need to send an outsider to Washington.”

In the general election, Bolduc will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who won her primary Tuesday and in November will compete for a second term.

BREAKING: 25-year-old America First Conservative — Karoline Leavitt wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional district via @Redistrict pic.twitter.com/g8u6rhlb8T — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 14, 2022

Strong words from President Trump. Thank you, sir! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EMtFRAyeHq — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in the race for Arizona governor, Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate America First Republican Kari Lake.

Hobbs, the state’s current secretary of state, has proposed instead a town hall-style event in which each candidate is questioned separately, a proposal that was rejected by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, a state commission that monitors and organizes debates.

“It’s becoming clearer every day that Hobbs’ strategy is to hide from me, the press, and the voters throughout the entirety of this campaign and run out the clock on the people of Arizona,” Lake said in a statement. “Fortunately, the Clean Elections Commission refused to play into her game and voted down her proposal for a town hall safe space.”

Lake said Hobbs is welcome to join her for the Oct. 12 debate if she “grows a spine” between now and then.

.@KariLake: “We’ve got an empty chair up here. And every time you look at that empty chair, just think we should be filling that with my opponent” pic.twitter.com/k56IYwI1HM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 8, 2022

