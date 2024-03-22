Madness: Samford upset of Kansas derailed by phantom foul call

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2024

What could have been a major upset in Thursday’s first round of the NCAA tournament was denied by what critics say was a terrible call.

With 19.9 seconds left in the game, No. 4 seed Kansas had possession, holding a one-point lead over No. 13 seed Samford. The inbounds pass went to guard Nic Timberlake, who sprinted down the court. Following closely behind was Samford guard A.J. Staton-McCray, who chased down Timeberlake got what every analyst and fan looking at the play agree was a clean block. The officials did not see it that way.

Samford’s second half rally from a 22-point deficit was nearly completed in the final seconds of the contest. However, the late phantom foul call gave Kansas the break it needed, as the Jayhawks hung on for a 93-89 victory in Salt Lake City to advance to the second round of March Madness.

