Madison, Wisconsin officials admit more than 2,200 duplicate ballots sent to voters

More than 2,200 duplicate ballots were sent to voters in the Democrat stronghold of Madison, Wisconsin, officials in the city have admitted.

Madison officials revealed the mistake on Tuesday, saying the error occurred when officials accidentally merged two identical files, instead of merging two separate lists as intended, according to Fox News.

The question is, will any of the 2,215 duplicate ballots be counted twice?

City officials, who said the mistake was the result of “human error,” instructed voters to destroy one of the ballots and use the other to vote. A total of 10 wards were affected.

Madison city spokesperson Dylan Brogan told Fox News: “A mistake was made, the Clerk’s Office moved swiftly to rectify the error and reassure voters, but there is NO possibility of a duplicate absentee ballot being counted.”

In a letter to Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany demanded “answers and transparency” on the incident, claiming it was not the first time that the state capital engaged in “dubious” and “controversial” election practices.

“Voters deserve clear answers regarding the full scope of this blunder, how the city plans to restore public confidence in its ability to accurately administer the election, and assurances that those responsible are held accountable,” Tiffany wrote.

Tiffany asked:

• Have any of these duplicate ballots been returned to the Clerk’s Office, and if so, have they been set aside pending an investigation?

• The Clerk’s Office has claimed that the duplicate ballots have unique bar codes. Are these unique ballot bar codes linked to individual, identifiable voter profiles?

Joe Biden reportedly won Dane County in 2020, 75% to Donald Trump’s 22.8%.

Absentee voting began in Wisconsin last week but early in-person voting begins Oct. 22, 14 days before the election.

