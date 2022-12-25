‘Love to all’: Trump on Christmas lampoons Left

by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2022

Former President Donald Trump posted the following message on Truth Social on Dec. 24:

Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special “Prosecutor” who, together with his wife and family, HATES “Trump” more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!

On Friday, he issued his corrections to the widely-publicized findings of the “Unselect” Committee Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol:

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish