London mayor suffered heart attack days after getting Covid booster

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2023

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while attending a climate change conference in Scotland in 2021.

Khan acknowledged the heart attack for the first time in a new book in which he outlines his views on how to tackle what he calls the “climate emergency.”

The 52-year-old mayor said that while on the stage on Nov. 10, 2021 at Cop26 in Glasgow, “out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening” and he had to be “carried off the stage” while “barely conscious.”

According to the Evening Standard: “It is not known what caused Mr. Khan to suddenly fall ill in Glasgow on November 10, 2021. But medical experts have confirmed that the symptoms and aftermath were consistent with a minor heart attack.”

What major media outlets avoid mentioning is that Khan had received his first dose of the Covid jab in February 2021 and his booster shot on Oct. 29, 2021, on the same day he got the flu vaccine.

“It’s likely the health scare was kept from the public until now as it would have surely created more skepticism of the experimental mRNA jabs,” Kelen McBreen wrote on May 23 for InfoWars.

At the time he got his booster shot, Khan encouraged his fellow Londoners to do the same: “I want to be very clear to all Londoners. This deadly virus has not gone away and this winter we’re facing both flu and Covid. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard, be complacent and underestimate the risk these viruses pose to all of us.”

The FDA recently announced an investigation into whether there’s an increased risk of stroke after taking the flu shot and Covid booster vaccine on the same day. Not only Khan, but Team Biden had promoted taking both shots at the same time.

The American Stroke Association has reported an unexplained rise in people under 50 having strokes.

Khan has been London Mayor since 2016 and will seek a third term in office in 2024.

COVID Vaccines DOUBLE Heart Attack Risk Over 5-Year Period, According to Data from Cardiac Surgeon “What he [Dr. Steve R. Gundry] found was that within eight to ten weeks of these patients taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine … those markers of inflammation in the blood had… pic.twitter.com/IJo9mD0vy8 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 30, 2023

