Life is great, according to new Gen Z revelations

S A T I R E

Generation Z is hitting the work force, and Babylon Bee is all ears. Shared here are just a few of their world-changing discoveries:

__ DIY Uber: Want to know how to always have an Uber driver ready the moment you are? Try the DIY Uber hack, where you get in a car’s driver seat and use the pedals and steering wheel to take yourself places. Hello, freedom.

__ Night Nap: A night nap is where you lie down at night in a dark room and sleep for like eight hours. You’ll be amazed how your energy levels will soar

__ Live Voice Texting: It’s like texting, but you speak into a phone and the other person literally hears the things you would have texted. Insane.

__ Doordash But To Stay: Enjoy your favorite restaurant’s amazing food, but you actually sit inside the restaurant and eat. Sweet!

__ Instagram In Real Life: For this sweet hack, you meet actual people in real life and spend time with them. Did we just blow your mind?

__ Permanent AirBnB: Gen Z has cracked the code — you save up money and then buy a house in an affordable location. It’s like having an AirBnB, but forever. Sick!

__ Month Money: Get money deposited in your bank account literally every month by acquiring a useful skill and then getting other people to pay you to work. Watch those dollars roll in.

