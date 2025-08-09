LIFE: How to make the Trump revolution permanent and save America

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, August 8, 2025

First, let me start by pointing out that President Donald Trump keeps having “the best week ever” every week!

How great are things going for President Trump nowadays?

— Trump-hating HBO TV host Bill Maher is apologizing and admitting he was wrong about Trump’s tariffs.

— Trump-hating New York Times columnist Bret Stephens admits Trump is having more success than he ever imagined possible.

— Trump-hating liberal TV host Chris Cuomo just gave Trump a grade of “A” for the start of his presidency.

— And CNBC’s liberal TV host Jim Cramer was so shocked when he heard about Trump’s trillion-dollar EU trade victory that he dropped the F-bomb on live television.

Things are THAT good!

Trump has now blown by Ronald Reagan to become the most successful and consequential conservative president of all-time.

But as wonderful and fantastic as all this Trump success is, it won’t guarantee GOP control of the U.S. government for years to come — simply because Democrats cheat, rig and steal elections.

If Trump wants to be remembered as the greatest president ever, and the president who made America great again, he needs to set the GOP up to win for years to come, if not decades to come, and make his achievements permanent, and his legacy lasting. Here is the way to do it:

1. PASS VOTER PHOTO ID FOR ALL FEDERAL ELECTIONS.

This is how the ball was dropped the last time Trump was president. The GOP Congress had the ability to pass anything they wanted from 2016 to 2018. Yet they never passed voter photo ID for all federal elections. That was the missed opportunity of a lifetime.

That was why the GOP lost the midterms in 2018 and then Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Democrats stole both elections with mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting and ballot drop boxes. They beat us with fake ballots, all built around no voter ID.

And so far, the GOP is repeating the same mistake. This GOP Congress can pass anything it wants for another 18 months.

If voter photo ID isn’t passed before the 2026 midterms, then the GOP has no interest in winning elections. Period.

2. PASS CENSUS REFORM THAT PERMANENTLY BANS THE COUNTING OF NONCITIZENS.

This is another way Democrats are stealing elections. They count millions of illegal aliens for the census, thereby awarding dozens of extra congressional seats and electoral votes to blue districts and blue states — all based on counting people who illegally broke into our country, and don’t belong here.

This is how Democrats are stealing elections, stealing billions in federal funding, and stealing our entire country.

Not only should we be banning illegals from being counted for the census, but President Trump should immediately order a new census because the current one is a complete fraud based on counting noncitizens. With a new census, based only on a count of U.S. citizens, Democrats would lose 30 to 50 U.S. House seats and dozens of electoral votes.

3. DEMAND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP FOR VOTING IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS.

Yes, Trump already issued an executive order for this, but executive orders only last as long as the GOP controls the White House. If the next president is a crazy, radical communist like Barack Obama or Kamala Harris, or a brain-dead puppet like Joe Biden (who is controlled by crazy, radical communists), all of Trump’s EOs are reversed.

But presidents can’t reverse a law passed by Congress.

Why would the GOP Congress hesitate to pass this law banning noncitizens from voting? This is the way to stop massive Democrat voter fraud that steals seats from the GOP.

As wonderful and fantastic as all this Trump success is, it won’t guarantee GOP control of the U.S. government for years to come — simply because Democrats cheat, rig and steal elections.

Right now, with control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP can pass this law. But if we lose the midterms, the opportunity is gone forever. And of course, passing this law and voter ID is the way to guarantee we win the midterms.

4. PROSECUTE OBAMA, HILLARY, BRENNAN, CLAPPER, COMEY, MCCABE AND ALL OTHER KEY FIGURES FOR TREASON, FOR THEIR ROLES IN RUSSIAGATE (AND GEORGE SOROS FOR FUNDING IT ALL).

This was treason. We don’t have a nation of laws moving forward if any politician can commit treason and be given a free pass. All 77 million Trump voters demand justice. You want to excite and motivate all 77 million Trump voters to come to the polls for the midterms? Indict Obama and Hillary Clinton and watch the greatest GOP landslide victory ever.

5. PASS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN PLEDGE OF “NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR SENIORS.”

This idea was my creation. I’ve been fighting for it, and lobbying for it, and shouting from the highest mountaintops for it, for a decade. I wrote about it in the spring of 2024, sent it to President Trump, and Trump adopted it during his presidential campaign.

The Big Beautiful Bill included a new $6,000 tax deduction for seniors, but it’s not a replacement for “No Tax on Social Security for Seniors.” Congress could not include this idea in the “Big Beautiful Bill”- because by law there can be no changes to Social Security in a reconciliation bill.

There are over 60 million seniors in America. Seniors vote in the highest percentage of any group in America. If the GOP wants to win elections, pass this law before the midterms. The GOP will lock up the senior vote for decades to come.

Those are my “Big 5” that will result in not only GOP landslides in 2026 and 2028 but permanent GOP majority control of the United States federal government.

President Trump has checked a record number of boxes, but this, my friends, is a CHECKMATE.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.