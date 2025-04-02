Liberal wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race; GOP takes both Florida special elections

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2025 Real World News



After two victories in Florida special elections, Republicans on Tuesday were able to increase their majority in the House to 220 to 213.

After the results in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race came in, the GOP will need every gain it can get.

Liberal Susan Crawford defeated conservative Brad Schibel to maintain a 4-3 liberal majority on Wisconsin’s top court.

Analysts say Crawford’s win will weigh heavily on the fate of abortion laws and union organizing in the state.

Legacy media wasted no time in proclaiming that Crawford’s win was a rebuke of President Donald Trump and, especially, Elon Musk, who pumped millions of dollars into Schibel’s campaign.

Though the major media made it seem so, Musk wasn’t the only billionaire who sought to influence the race. Among Democrats, globalist billionaire George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker donated to the state Democrat Party which funneled the funds to Crawford’s campaign.

“I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world, for justice in Wisconsin, and we won!” Crawford said in Madison, surrounded by three liberal justices she will join and the retiring justice she will replace.

The total spending on the Wisconsin race is predicted to be close to $100 million, a record for a judicial election.

Also on Tuesday, Wisconsin voters approved an amendment which enshrines voter ID into the state’s constitution.

The amendment was called Question 1 and read: “Photographic identification for voting. Shall section 1m of article III of the constitution be created to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election, subject to exceptions which may be established by law?”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

VOTER I.D. JUST APPROVED IN WISCONSIN ELECTION. Democrats fought hard against this, presumably so they can CHEAT. This is a BIG WIN FOR REPUBLICANS, MAYBE THE BIGGEST WIN OF THE NIGHT. IT SHOULD ALLOW US TO WIN WISCONSIN, LIKE I JUST DID IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FOR MANY YEARS TO COME!

Crawford’s victory on Teusday also will affect the state’s U.S. House districts as Crawford reportedly supports redrawing districts in a move that is expected to result in Democrats gaining two seats.

Currently, there are two vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives after two Democrat lawmakers recently died.

Axios proclaimed: “1. 2026 looks scary for MAGA without Trump on the ballot. 2. Democrats are flooding cash into races.”

In Florida, in the race to fill former Rep. Mike Waltz’s seat in the Daytona Beach area, Republican state Sen. Randy Fine defeated Democrat Josh Weil, a teacher and progressive activist.

With 99% of the expected vote counted, Fine led Weil by 14 percentage points.

The special election in Florida’s First Congressional District, which includes the panhandle’s westernmost section, was won by Republican Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer. He beat Gay Valimont, a Democrat gun-control activist.

With 98% of the expected vote counted, Patronis led Valimont, 57% to 42%. In November, former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz won the district by 32 percentage points before he resigned.

Democrats outraised the Republicans in both races. Fine was outraised nearly 10-1 while Patronis was outraised 3-1.

Analysts said lower voter turnout makes drawing sweeping conclusions about the special elections difficult. In November, more than 400,000 votes were tallied in each congressional district. On Tuesday, each race counted less than half that.

