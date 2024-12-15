Liberal subscribers cancel Time; Past ‘Persons of the Year’ include Hitler, Stalin, Khamenei

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2024 Real World News



Time magazine has been naming a Person of the Year since 1927. Past honors went to Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran.

Donald Trump had been named Person of the Year once before, when he won the 2016 election.

But a double dose of MAGA on the vaunted Time list was too much for the Left to handle.

After Trump was named the 2024 Person of the Year by Time, liberal subscribers were triggered to the point of calling on all of their comrades to cancel their subscriptions to Time en masse.

The Facebook page “The Other 98%”, which has a large leftist following, wrote: “Cancel TIME Magazine,” along with the publication’s customer service number.

One commenter added: “Also BLOCK them on ALL social platforms.” That comment garnered over 40,000 likes.

“I did that yesterday after a 20 year subscription. Felt so good,” another person replied.

Then there was this suggestion:

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!