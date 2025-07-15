Libel lawsuit incoming? Ocasio-Cortez directly refers to Trump as a ‘rapist’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2025 Real World News



New York socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez set herself up for a libel lawsuit by directly referring to President Donald Trump as a “rapist” in a X post, critics say.

AOC wrote in the post: “Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

The New York Democrat was apparently referring to Trump and the 2023 civil trial where he was found liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump was not found liable of rape in the case, leading many on social media to encourage the president to sue the self-described “Bronx girl.”

“The President should sue AOC into bankruptcy,” legal analyst Phil Holloway wrote on X. “I realize she’s trying to raise her profile but this is way way too far.”

“Even under the ridiculously lenient standards of NY Times v. Sullivan, you’ve managed to incur defamation liability. Wow,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X, referring to the landmark 1964 Supreme Court libel case.

Trump ally Laura Loomer noted: “This is defamatory. And I hope you are sued by Trump for this the same way George Stephanopoulos was sued and forced to pay Trump $15 million dollars.”

Last year, Stephanopoulos and ABC were sued by Trump after the “This Week” host similarly asserted that Trump had been “found liable for rape,” during an interview with South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

In December, ABC and Stephanopoulos agreed to pay Trump’s presidential library foundation $15 million and an additional $1 million in legal expenses as part of a settlement. The network also publicly apologized.

White House communication director Steven Cheung said in a statement: “AOC likes to play pretend like she’s from the block, but in reality she’s just a sad, miserable blockhead who is trying to over-compensate for her lack of self-confidence that has followed her for her entire life. Instead, she should get some serious help for her obvious and severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her pea-sized brain.”

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

Beat The Press