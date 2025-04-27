LGBT posse livid as Kennedy Center cancels World Pride events

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2025 Real World News



No more drag shows for children at the Kennedy Center?

The horror.

Several events celebrating this summer’s World Pride festival at the Kennedy Center have been canceled.

Multiple artists and producers involved in the center’s Tapestry of Pride schedule, which had been planned for June 5 to 8, told The Associated Press that their events had been quietly canceled or moved to other venues.

Following the cancellations, Washington’s Capital Pride Alliance has disassociated itself from the Kennedy Center.

Michael Roest, founder and director of the International Pride Orchestra, said a June 5 performance at the venue was abruptly canceled.

“They went from very eager to host to nothing,” Roest said. “We have not since heard a word from anybody at the Kennedy Center, but that’s not going to stop us.”

Monica Alford, the organizer of a 2024 Kennedy Center rooftop drag brunch, also said the center ceased communicating with her about a planned June 8 event.

The now-canceled event was “meant to be family-friendly, just like the drag brunch was family-friendly and classy and sophisticated,” Alford said.

In February, as part of an effort to make the Kennedy Center “GREAT AGAIN,” Trump removed several individuals from the center’s board of trustees and appointed several new members. The board then elected Trump as chairman of the Kennedy Center.

The president argued that the old board members “do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture” and slammed previous LGBT-related programming that took place at the Kennedy Center.

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in February. “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

In March, “Hamilton” producers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller announced that they pulled the plug on an upcoming run of shows of the hit Broadway musical at the Kennedy Center due to Trump’s takeover of the performing arts venue.

