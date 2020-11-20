Levin hits legitimacy of Dominion Voting Systems as media, including Fox, question ‘evidence’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2020

Where’s the evidence? That is the new clarion call from those who hedge their lucrative media careers above election integrity.

Dominion Voting Systems is a prime target in the legal team of President Donald Trump’s investigation into what the team contends are fraudulent results in several states.

The legal team, most prominently Sidney Powell, says it has “increasingly mounting evidence of significant fraud across multiple states that casts into question the validity of elections in every swing state.”

“The math just doesn’t add up for anything and we know Dominion has a long history of rigging elections, because that’s what it was created to do to begin with,” Powell told Newsmax TV, adding that even the “founder of the company admits he can change a million votes, no problem at all.”

Powell told host Greg Kelly the Trump legal team has an affidavit of a former high-ranking Venezuelan military officer, who now lives in the U.S., saying he saw the rigging of Venezuelan elections for Hugo Chavez.

“So don’t tell me there’s no evidence of fraud,” Powell said.

What is now the Dominion system “was created so Hugo Chavez would never lose another election, and he did not after that software was created,” Powell said. “He won every single election and then they exported it to Argentina and other countries in South America, and then they brought it here.”

So the Trump legal team says it ha plenty of evidence. And the media in unison responds, “show us the evidence.”

Fox News’s Brit Hume shared on Twitter a Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled, “President Trump blames the election result on Dominion’s systems. Where’s the evidence?”

Radio and TV host Mark Levin responded: “1. Actually, Brit, here’s a better question. Why can’t litigants get access to the data from a company that PBS, NBC, and the NYT previously questioned, which is specifically not used in Canada, and has original ties to the Venezuelan regime and Hugo Chavez.”

Levin continued: “2. I didn’t make any of this up. Serious questions about the reliability of this system, and its lack of security measures to prevent manipulation, were raised from earlier media reports, as recently as October 26. But the media are now silent.”

Levin concluded: “3. What’s needed is transparency but these government bureaucracies are fighting it. Why raise these concerns about the system before the election but ignore them after the election?”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also asked Powell to produce the evidence she says the legal team has on Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell “never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page,” Carlson said on his Thursday broadcast.

On Friday morning, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Powell how she responded to Carlson.

Powell said: “I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence in fact I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics of the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person. But he was very insulting, demanding and rude and I told him not to contact me again in those terms.”

It was Democrat leaders who last year raised concerns about Dominion Voting Systems, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Amy Klobuchar saying in a series of letters to capital investment groups:

“We have concerns about the spread and effect of private equity investment in many sectors of the economy, including the election technology industry – an integral part of our nation’s democratic process.

“We are particularly concerned that secretive and ‘trouble-plagued companies,’ owned by private equity firms and responsible for manufacturing and maintaining voting machines and other election administration equipment, ‘have long skimped on security in favor of convenience,’ leaving voting systems across the country ‘prone to security problems.’ ”

If the media considers an affidavit evidence, as pretty much everyone on earth does, here’s some from an affidavit signed by Russell Ramsland, who is part of the management team of the cyber security firm Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG):

“My colleagues and I at ASOG have studied the information that is publicly available concerning the November 3, 2020 election results. Based on the significant anomalies and red flags that we have observed, we believe there is a significant probability that election results have been manipulated within the Dominion/Premier system in Michigan.”

One “statistical red flag,” Ramsland notes in the affidavit “concerns the dramatic shift in votes between the two major party candidates as the tabulation of the turnout increased. A significant irregularity surfaces. Until the tabulated voter turnout reached approximately 83%, Trump was generally winning between 55% and 60% of every turnout point. Then, after the counting was closed at 2:00 a.m., the situation dramatically reversed itself, starting with a series of impossible spikes shortly after counting was supposed to have stopped. The several spikes cast solely for Biden could easily be produced in the Dominion system by pre-loading batches of blank ballots to files such as Write-Ins, then casting them all for Biden using the Override Procedure (to cast Write-In ballots) that is available to the operator of the system. A few batches of blank ballots could easily produce a reversal of this extreme, a reversal that is almost as statistically difficult to explain as is the impossibility of the votes cast to number of voters.”

Ramsland also noted that “4 spikes totaling 384,733 ballots allegedly processed in a combined interval of only 2 hours and 38 minutes” is “physically impossible given the equipment available at the 4 reference locations we looked at for processing ballots.”

The existence of the spikes in ballots “is strongly indicative of a manual adjustment either by the operator of the system or an attack by outside actors. In any event, there were 289,866 more ballots processed in the time available for processing in four precincts/townships than there was capacity.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that Dominion Voting Systems should never have been counting the votes:

“Curiously, in the very, very close states where Trump lost by less than 1%, it’s those machines that are being used. Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia use those machines. Those machines should not be used in any American election. Again, they’re foreign machines.

“Dominion was counting the votes in 29 states. Dominion shouldn’t be counting the votes anywhere. Dominion, when you look into it with just a little bit of investigation, you find out that Dominion uses a software, Smartmatic, which is a company that goes back to 2004.

“It looks like it is a Canadian company. It actually is a company owned by two Venezuelans that’s been in business for about 20 years and been disqualified in so many places it would make your head spin.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media