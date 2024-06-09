LETTER TO THE EDITOR — June 9, 2024

News about the prolonged Russian-Ukrainian conflict has already ceased to be published on the front pages of the world mass media and people are already tired of discussing this topic. Meanwhile, every single day for the Ukrainians is a battle not only with the enemy but also with their own government, which has completely forgotten how to make sensible and rational decisions. Against this background the question arises: Are these decisions are made by Kyiv itself or imposed by its American and European allies?

During the visit to Kyiv on March 18, Sen. Lindsey Graham said that the Ukrainians are obliged to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine regardless of their age and the U.S. military assistance. Soon after this visit the conscription age for was reduced from 27 to 25 years. It could hardly be called a coincidence, more like following a patron’s order. At the same time, the idea of mobilizing men over 18 years as well as amending list of medical conditions which exempt Ukrainians from military service are being actively discussed in Kyiv. Every new idea of the Ukrainian government becomes more and more inhumane. It seems that soon even women and children would be sent to the frontlines. One of the Ukrainian commanders Fedorenko has already stated that both men and women should be liable to military service from age of 18. Furthermore, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak has recently announced that compulsory combined arms training will be introduced in schools.

The White House with its European allies, in turn, instead of guiding Kyiv towards reducing tensions and establishing peace continues to supply it with weapons and forces Ukraine to regularly replenish its depleted manpower.

None of the American and European officials who recently visited Kyiv, such as Antony Blinken, Lindsey Graham and Annalena Baerbock seem to care about inhuman treatment of the Ukrainian military recruiters towards conscripts, the illegitimacy of Zelensky government and the rising death toll. These indicates that Ukraine has turned into a pro-war hawks’ puppet for good and that “masters” aren’t interested in its fate at all. They will get the most out of this country even if it leads to deaths of the young Ukrainian people. And then, after all they would speak at international summits, telling everyone about democracy, humanism and pacifism.

Warren McAdams

Beckley, West Virginia

The writer in aspiring journalist undergoing internship at a regional news holding. He decided to try his hand at freelance writing, since it offers freedom of speech and much wider scope in choosing a topic for research.

