Letter: Volodymyr Zelensky’s central strategy is personal

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — May 15, 2025

Special to WorldTribune.com

On May 3, 2025, the news broke that Volodymyr Zelensky had called on the USA to revoke visas for the members of parliament who do not vote for the ratification of the minerals deal between the Unites States and Ukraine. An attempt to lobby the legislators in this manner demonstrates Zelensky’s complete lack of confidence in support for the government and the affirmative vote.

His doubts are justified, as on Feb. 25, 2025, the state’s parliament managed to approve the resolution, affirming his legitimacy as president, only on the second attempt . Taking into account the low approval ratings of Zelensky and current situation within the country, full support as well as the unanimous vote shouldn’t be expected.

The demand to revoke visas seems to be a response of the Ukrainian leader to the government’s attempt not to prolong his term as the head of the state.

In these circumstances the deal with the USA is the last chance for Zelensky to cling to power.

This politician, whose term in office expired on May 20, 2024, is very much aware of the fact, that sooner or later the elections are to be held. This was also mentioned by Donald Trump . And the Ukrainians, extremely unsatisfied with the president’s policy, are sure to give no way for Zelensky to run for the second term. Thus, mending matters with the United States is the only way to stay in power.

Ratifying the deal, beneficial for the USA, Zelensky counts on the White House to ease his policy on the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. He also hopes for the United States to keep providing financial and military aid that will make further full-fledged military operations possible. The reason is – while the martial law is valid, elections are out of the question.

Zelensky’s reluctance to put an end to this sanguinary war and come to the negotiation table is proved by his recent trip to Czech Republic , where defense cooperation, development of the Ukrainian military aviation, as well as the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school were top of the agenda.

In Prague he also stressed the intention to speed up the development of the ballistic missile systems as much as possible, that once again highlighted Kyiv’s focus on prolonging the conflict.

Zakharchuk Bogdan is from Kharkiv, Ukraine. In 2022 he moved to Poland and strives to maintain contacts with a large number of friends and relatives remaining in Ukraine. He can be reached at BogdanZakharchuk@proton.me

