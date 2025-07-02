Legal group’s website tracks 266 lawsuits which aim to block Trump’s agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2025 Real World News



A legal group has launched a website which tracks 266 lawsuits that seek to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The Article III Foundation, which lists the lawsuits at JudicialSabotage.org, said about a third of the lawsuits involve matters related to immigration policy.

Other areas include transgender policies, spending and firing freezes, and efforts related to the budget-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The primary purpose [of the online database] is so that people can understand the enormous scope of judicial lawfare against the Trump Administration. It is not just a few lawsuits. It is overwhelming all over the country,” said Will Chamberlain, senior counsel for the Article III Foundation. “What stuck out was the sheer number of injunctions that have been issued against the administration in such a short amount of time.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision ruled that lower court judges issuing nationwide injunctions likely run afoul of the Judiciary Act of 1789.

“The case involved a challenge to Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship, but the question that came to the court focused on the authority of district court judges to block nationwide policies after a district court judge issued a national halt to the birthright citizenship order,” Alex Swoyer wrote for The Washington Times on July 1.

There were at least 40 nationwide injunctions issued during Trump’s first four months in office.

In the majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said challengers could file class actions as a way to contest executive policies.

Hours after the high court’s decision, a class-action suit was launched by the American Civil Liberties Union, representing a pregnant woman and other families who have had a child born since Trump signed the birthright citizenship order, challenging it as being unconstitutional. That case is pending in federal court in New Hampshire.

Chamberlain said the issue of injunctions will not go away despite the high court’s ruling, noting they can still be issued in the form of these class-action lawsuits.

“It did not put a stop to judicial lawfare against the president. It just made them use the proper process,” he said.

Beat The Press