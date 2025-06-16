Left’s nightmare: One million have self-deported this year; Mass migration in reverse

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2025 Real World News



The Left’s brigade of pierced, multi-color haired, and likely paid foot soldiers are skilled at making fodder for social media in their so-called anti-ICE “protests.”

But are they having any impact on slowing the number of illegals leaving the United States?

The answer seems to be a resounding no.

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and enforcement are the stuff of leftist nightmares.

A “mass deportation” program separate from the headline-grabbing ICE raids is one that encourages illegal aliens to go home voluntarily.

Reports are putting the number of self-deported illegals at one million.

Based on government data, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has conservatively estimated there are about 15.4 million illegal aliens in the United States, a 50% increase over the four years of Team Biden.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rebranded the notorious CBP One app — which the Biden team used to funnel hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants into our country — as “CBP Home,” which aliens can use to “notify the U.S. Government of their intent to depart.”

That rebranding coincided with an offer of financial incentives for aliens who leave voluntarily, a stipend of $1,000. “That’s in lieu of costly physical deportation, which can cost taxpayers $17,100 per person on average,” CIS’s Andrew Arthur wrote for the New York Post.

“This voluntary exodus shouldn’t be surprising,” Arthur added. “When President Dwight Eisenhower launched his deportation roundup in 1954, nearly 10 aliens left voluntarily for each one arrested. A post-9/11 registration program also drove self-deportations. DHS can’t arrest and deport 15.4 million illegal aliens, but if it simply enforces the law, many aliens will get the message and leave on their own — as hundreds of thousands apparently already have.”

In fact, even The Washington Post confirms that Trump’s policies are effectively causing mass migration in reverse.

According to the Post, more people are expected to leave the country than arrive this year.

Economist Wendy Edelberg told the Post: “For the year as a whole, we think it’s likely [immigration] will be negative. It certainly would be the first time in more than 50 years.”

Economist Wendy Edelberg told the Post: "For the year as a whole, we think it's likely [immigration] will be negative. It certainly would be the first time in more than 50 years."

