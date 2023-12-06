Left panicked by Golden Rule corollary? ‘Do unto Trump as you would have Trump do unto you’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2023

Veni, Vidi, Vici! It’s Day One of a second Donald Trump White House term in a nutshell.

During a town hall interview on Tuesday, host Sean Hannity asked Trump if the corporate media chorus was correct in warning that authoritarian retribution loomed following his election in 2024. Would he on Jan. 20, 2025 seize control as a dictator?

Not to worry, Trump responded. Everything would be over in a single day.

“Day One … Close the border and drill baby drill! It will be a quick day. Most people won’t even notice. You can take the day off. Sleep in. I’ll declare it a national holiday. The American people can relax and rest assured as their nation is returned to them quickly and painlessly. Well, for them at least.”

Those who aren’t “them” would be the leftist politicians and mega donors, never-Trumpers, RINOs, and legacy media who are rapidly running out of all options, except assassination rationales in their obsessive drive to prevent 45 from being 47.

Speaking of assassination rationales, the once influential Washington Post featured an op-ed from once influential neoconservative “influencer” Robert Kagan that served to provide talking points for other anti-Trump “influencers” about the extreme threat to American democracy posed by the increasingly likely return of the former president.

Far from being defensive, Trump seemed to take delight in the piece and on Monday re-posted it on Truth Social. The op-ed warned of an inevitable “Trump dictatorship” should he defeat the Democrat candidate in 2024.

“Like Caesar, Trump wields a clout that transcends the laws and institutions of government, based on the unswerving personal loyalty of his army of followers,” Kagan wrote.

He continued: “In evolving dictatorships, the opposition is always weak and divided. That’s what makes dictatorship possible in the first place,” adding there is no “sufficient reason to hope that the disordered and dysfunctional opposition to Trump today will suddenly become more unified and effective once Trump takes power.”

In a Tuesday op-ed for The Federalist, John Daniel Davidson noted: “Democrats are afraid that if Trump is elected he’ll do to them precisely what they’re currently doing to him. When Trump fearmongers in the media cry out with one voice that Trump will weaponize the Justice Department and the courts, rig our elections, and shred the Constitution, it’s pure projection. Because that’s exactly what they’re doing right now in a desperate bid to prevent Trump from winning office again.”

The panic was contagious:

Never-Trumper Liz Cheney, who lost her last bid for re-election by many country miles, went on NBC News over the weekend “to flog her new book and warn in dire tones that in a second Trump term there’ll be ‘no guardrails that can stop him.’ She says if Trump wins he’ll become a fascist dictator, never leave office, and plunge the United States into tyranny,” Davidson noted.

The entire theme of a new special edition of The Atlantic is ominously titled “If Trump Wins”. In it, the magazine’s writers “dutifully churned out two dozen essays fantasizing about the hellscape America will become if Trump is ever allowed back into the Oval Office. Nearly every facet of our national life would be left in ruins, they say, and America will be changed forever,” Davidson noted.

Then there’s CNN’s Jake Tapper. He “was apparently so scared out of his wits by these essays, he brought some of the writers and editors onto his show to talk about their prognostications of doom for the republic under Trump — including, Tapper said with a straight face, ‘how women could be targeted’ under a Trump ‘retribution presidency.’ ”

The gaslighting is in overdrive. Why?

“Because they’re desperate,” Davidson wrote. “They know that owing to the weakness and corruption and unpopularity of the current president, there’s a chance Trump just might win next year. That’s why Democrat attorneys general and federal prosecutors want so desperately to convict him of a crime, any crime, and why editors and writers at the Times and The Atlantic will say almost anything to scare voters with horror stories about what will happen if Trump wins.”

As Trump put it in a Truth Social post: “The Democrats Disinformation machine is hard at work trying to sell the American public that President Donald J. Trump is a ‘threat to Democracy.’ No, the only threat to Democracy is the incompetence and ineptitude of Crooked Joe Biden! We are now A FAILING NATION!”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines