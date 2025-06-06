Left goes local: Sanctuary jurisdictions have tripled since President Trump’s return

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2025 Real World News



According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR) latest “Sanctuary Report,” as of May there are at least 1,003 sanctuary jurisdictions in the United States “that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.”

The FAIR report notes that 17 states and Washington, D.C. have statewide sanctuary policies.

The number of “sanctuary” jurisdictions has tripled since President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election and there is at least one sanctuary jurisdiction in 47 states, the report said.

Three states, Arkansas, Montana, and West Virginia, have laws banning sanctuaries.

The public strongly backs Trump’s immigration agenda. A CBS poll recently said the public approves of Trump’s deportation plans by a 12-point margin, 56% to 44%.

“Since the presidential election in November 2024, many sanctuary jurisdictions have doubled down on their policies. For example, the City of Los Angeles, which previously relied on informal policies, has now enacted formal ordinances that shield illegal aliens from removal proceedings,” the FAIR report said.

“The jurisdictions have been in headlines recently as ICE and Trump have moved to threaten mostly Democratic leaders backing the illegal sanctuaries. In some areas, such as Boston, ICE has purposely entered to round up hundreds of illegal immigrants for deportation to send a message that federal officials don’t care about efforts to block them,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

On Tuesday, in Minneapolis, ICE and other federal agencies were met with protests.

In designating a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, governments generally ban police from cooperating with ICE or granting its requests to turn over illegal aliens they hold, generally in jails. ICE officials said seizing detained illegal aliens in police stations is a much safer and efficient way to get the illegals wanted for deportation.

Trump Administration deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has called on ICE to arrest more illegals, but the sanctuary jurisdictions get in the way, with most not informing ICE when they are releasing illegal aliens into their communities.

“What’s more, Democrats in Washington and liberal judges have interfered with ICE and Trump’s plan,” Bedard wrote.

