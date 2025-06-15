Left celebrates patriotic day with dark-money-funded protests, Soros, Jr. wedding on Hamptons

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2025 Real World News



While the American Left’s unwashed masses were instructed to take to the streets in the so-called “No Kings” protest of President Donald Trump, who celebrated his birthday at the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade on Saturday, leftist royalty were living it up in the Hamptons where the prince of George Soros’s empire, son Alexander Soros, hooked up with former Hillary Clinton top aide Huma Abdein.

Leftist celebrity Mark Ruffalo, who was seen parading with actress Susan Sarandon in New York City, declared: “We see a president who has made himself a king and a dictator.”

“No Kings” organizer MoveOn.org claimed that about 5 million people attended the demonstrations nationwide.

Protesters in Philadelphia were photographed holding signs that read, “TREASON, Punishable by Death,” “Your silence is consent” and “NO ONE IS ILLEGAL ON STOLEN LAND.”

Arrests were made at some of the demonstrations.

A man was arrested in Nashville at a “No Kings” protest for allegedly shoving people in the crowd.

A man was arrested in Culpeper, Virginia for driving his vehicle into a “No Kings” protest. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested eight protesters at an anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday in DeKalb County, Georgia focused on immigration.

In North Carolina, Democrat state Rep. Julie von Haefen attended the “No Kings” protest holding an effigy of what appeared to be the decapitated heads of Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller (see below.)

Former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington posted to social media: “No kings! Please just let me be ruled by faceless nameless bureaucrats in the deep state, like the ones responsible for organizing this protest I mindlessly join in on.”

As the Left’s foot soldiers marched in the streets, Alexander Soros, 39, and Abedin, 48, were married at the Soros family’s lavish $14.5 million estate in Southampton.

Disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, who has a 13-year-old son with Abedin, reportedly did not attend the wedding.

Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton were on the guest list along with Barack and Michelle Obama and several European prime ministers connected to George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, a source told the New York Post’s Page Six.

Some of the couple’s A-list guests will be flown by helicopter from Manhattan for the festivities, which famed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, banker James Rothschild and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt are also likely to attend.

Former Washington Times Managing Editor Fran Coombs posted on social media: “Now this is irony – a royal wedding today for the man who undoubtedly helped subsidize today’s No Kings protests for the little people. The Obamas, Clintons and other glitterati of the Left will be on full display, or maybe not: I’m sure the security will be tight enough to keep out the riffraff.”

Meanwhile, California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley announced that he’s developing legislation targeting rioters and the people who fund them, RedState reported on Saturday.

“The violence we have witnessed in Los Angeles is a threat to the safety of our communities and federal officers, and it undermines democracy by obstructing the policies of a duly elected President from being implemented.” Kiley said. “We need better tools to deter and punish this lawless and anti-democratic behavior.”

Wow this is sick. North Carolina State Rep Julie von Haefen (D) posted a photo from the “no kings” protest which calls for Trump to be beheaded‼️ @FBI pic.twitter.com/ETn7O6e8cu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

