Leave it to the NY Times to report, and bury, the real news about Jan. 29 DC air disaster

The pilot of the Army helicopter which crashed into an American Airlines passenger jet at National Airport in Washington, DC on Jan. 29 ignored several warnings to change course, a report said.

The Sunday report was by The New York Times. The revelations about Capt. Rebecca A. Lobach ignoring the warnings was not mentioned until the last sentences of the article.

Loback, who was piloting the UH-60 Blackhawk on an evaluation flight, was told by her instructor, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, to make a course change, but failed to do so.

All 67 people on both aircraft died in the crash.

Reports that her social media history had been deleted and that her family requested privacy fed rumors Loback aligned with the “woke” military policies of the Biden Administration.

“The DEI female helicopter pilot ignored multiple warnings from her right seat about altitude (and his directly telling her to turn away) and flew straight into a passenger jet,” Pamela Gellar noted in the April 27 Geller Report. “The pilot had 2:30 minutes to turn, a lot of time to react to a directive.”

The New York Times, Geller added, “buried the lede. The damning details are at the end of the article but it is alluded to eleven paragraphs down into the article.”

The Times headlined its report “Missteps, Equipment Problems and a Common but Risky Practice Led to a Fatal Crash”.

Geller noted: “Clearly the cause of the crash was pilot error and only pilot error.”

Lobach served as an aviation officer in the Army since July 2019 and had around 500 hours of flying time in the Black Hawk, the Army confirmed in a release.

She was also a White House military social aide under the Biden Administration. In December 2024, she escorted designer Ralph Lauren through the White House when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Buried in the New York Times report is that air traffic controllers had warned the helicopter crew about the passenger airliner, and the crew acknowledged the warning, opting to proceed under “visual separation.” This is a method where pilots are allowed to continue flying in the area by using their own observations rather than adhering to instructions from air traffic control.

By the time the Black Hawk was 15 seconds from crossing paths with the passenger jet, Eaves informed Lobach that he believed air traffic control wanted them to turn left toward the east river bank.

“Turning left would have opened up more space between the helicopter and Flight 5342, which was heading for Runway 33 at an altitude of roughly 300 feet. She did not turn left,” the report said.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said during a February interview with CBS that he had reached out to Elon Musk for advice on modernizing the U.S. air-traffic control system in the aftermath of the deadly collision.

“Why wouldn’t I ask Elon Musk? Why wouldn’t I ask some of the best minds in the world to come in and offer us advice on how they think we can improve the system?” Duffy said when pressed by CBS reporter Kris Van Cleave.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are not expected to issue a final report on the causes of the crash until 2026.

The @nytimes story on the January DC plane crash hides its takeaway until the last sentences: the lady helicopter pilot ignored multiple warnings from her right seat about altitude (and his directly telling her to turn away) and flew straight into a passenger jet. The end. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/7emtYkZTwQ — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 27, 2025

A lesbian Black Hawk pilot who spend more time at the White House than in flight school or training missions? Did it take them that long to scrub her social media before finally naming Rebecca Lobach as the third soldier? pic.twitter.com/KsGuWPZZiH — 💥Hank💥 (@HankishTwitZone) February 2, 2025

This video makes the plane and helicopter collusion look even worse, dare I say suspicious.pic.twitter.com/TsdZh5nLrI — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) January 30, 2025

