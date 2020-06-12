Learning from the pros: How not to confess one’s sins to BLM

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2020

“When mental bullying, cheap moral framing, and frivolous sentiment take the place of logic and intelligent exchange of ideas, the door opens wide for the professional hucksters,” a columnist noted.

Amid the ongoing George Floyd protest movement, a police chief in Massachusetts “fully prostrated himself before Black Lives Matter radicals in a show of complete submission to leftist racial lunacy,” Joe Schaeffer noted in a June 11 op-ed for LibertyNation.com

“Not to be outdone, uniformed officers in North Carolina knelt and washed the feet of black activists to atone for their sins.”

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who had previously vowed he would not take a knee because he didn’t like to see the American flag disrespected, capitulated.

“I know there’s not much that I could say that would make things any better right now. But I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments that I made,” so confessed a crawling Brees.

“Reason may be the path to equality, but humiliation is the road to power. And that is what the braying bullies in the streets want most of all,” Schaeffer, who writes the Corporate Watch column for WorldTribune.com, noted.

“A faceless mob feeds on any sign of weakness, much like a pack of predatory animals hones in on the feeblest members of the herd when making dinner plans. Brees’ furious backpedaling thus accelerates in direct synchronicity with the abject refusal of cultural Marxist agitators ever to be satisfied about anything. The result is something akin to a Nigerian online phishing scam, where the sucker is constantly encouraged to up the investment to ensure the windfall that will never arrive.”

Brittany Brees, the wife of Drew Bress, said in a June 5 social media post: “WE ARE THE PROBLEM. I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts. Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate … how could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body?”

“But that’s the whole point,” Brittany Brees continued. She then admitted that white people believing they are not racist is itself a moral shortcoming. “Somehow as white Americans we feel like that checks the box of doing the right thing … We’re not actively LOOKING for racial prejudice.”

Schaeffer noted: “This unfocused narrative places her and her husband in the impossible position of never being able to measure up to the moral judgments of those before whom they kneel.”

Chief of Police Michael Shaw of Webster, Massachusetts, “made a mockery of his responsibility to the people of his town by lying face down on the ground before Black Lives Matter protesters” on June 6, Schaeffer wrote.

“In an equally superficial display of self-absorbed personal theater at the community’s expense, white police officers in Cary, North Carolina, washed the feet of black protesters that same day. The officers involved relinquished absolutely nothing from their own lives. There was no individual substance behind the deed. They merely demeaned the office bequeathed to them by the people of Cary to bask in a transitory adulation for themselves to attain personal emotional satisfaction.”

Schaeffer added: “Beyond empowering the mob, these hollow performances also engender a continuing insincerity when it comes to solving the very real social problems we have in this country. In an overly emotional leftist worldview where what you say and how you say it matters more than what you do, inauthenticity and manipulation thrive.”

