Lawsuit claims Arizona counties not removing noncitizens from voter rolls

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that Arizona’s 15 counties are refusing to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls as required.

The “amended” lawsuit, brought on behalf of the Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona and resident Yvonne Cahill, argues that state’s 15 election recorders “have failed to take the actions required by law to ensure that foreign citizens are removed from their voter rolls.”

The plaintiffs are represented by America First Legal (AFL) and a law firm headed by former Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright. It is an “amended” version of a complaint filed against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer early last month, according to a press release from AFL.

“This lawsuit seeks to restore public trust in our State’s electoral system by holding the Defendants accountable for their failures and to ensure that the list maintenance required by the law—and common sense—is performed,” the filing reads.

The original lawsuit claimed that Richer “ignored” his legally mandated obligation to “ensure” the removal of noncitizens from the Maricopa voter rolls.

A representative from Richer’s office previously told The Federalist that, while Richer had yet to be served the suit at that point, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office “prioritizes and prides itself on maintaining accurate, up-to-date voter rolls,” and “will continue to follow the letter of the law.”

The “amended” complaint adds Arizona’s 14 other county recorders as defendants.

State law requires documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC) when registering to vote. That requirement was recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Because it is illegal for foreign citizens to register to vote in federal elections, any foreign citizen who is registered to vote is ineligible,” the lawsuit reads. “Therefore, federal law requires County Recorders to ‘perform list maintenance’ and to engage in ‘reasonable efforts’ to ensure that foreign citizens are not registered to vote.”

