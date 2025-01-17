Law forcing sale or closure of TikTok upheld by Supreme Court

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 17, 2025

The federal law banning TikTok in the U.S. was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ruling means that, beginning Sunday, TikTok will be shut down in the United States unless it is sold by its China-based parent company.

Entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary has entered the picture as a possible buyer.

“Right now, $20 billion’s on the table. Cash,” O’Leary said Friday on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom,” just minutes after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“There’s a reason that Congress put this order in front of the Supreme Court. There’s a reason they ruled in favor of it. It’s not worth taking the risk,” he continued. “And so the obvious solution is to sell it to an American syndicate as per the order.”

President-elect Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social: “My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!.”

Trump’s legal team already had weighed in during the Supreme Court’s consideration of the case, asking the justices in a brief to delay a decision to give Trump time to find a solution.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform,” the brief read.

Several of Trump’s aides have since floated the possibility of a presidential executive order on Monday afternoon delaying implementation of the ban. Trump also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the topic of TikTok reportedly came up.

The high court’s nine justices were unanimous in the ruling.

The law was enacted due to national security concern.

The app has over 170 million users in the U.S.

If the deadline passes without the sale, new users won’t be able to download the app and updates won’t be available, which will eventually make the app unworkable, the Department of Justice has said in court filings.

