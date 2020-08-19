Laura Loomer, ‘Joan of Arc of the conservative movement’, wins Florida primary

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2020

Lara Loomer on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida’s 21st Congressional District, which covers President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The 27-year-old Loomer is one of the most banned political commentators in the U.S., having been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms.

In Tuesday’s primary, Loomer defeated five other candidates for a victory that saw her take 42 percent of the vote.

On hand to watch returns with Loomer, were political strategist Roger Stone, British writer Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, the Palm Beach Post reported.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

Loomer will face that “Pelosi puppet”, leftist Democrat incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, in November.

“Lois Frankel doesn’t know it yet, but she is going to get Laura Loomered,” said Stone, who recently had his prison sentence commuted by Trump. Stone called Loomer the “Joan of Arc of the conservative movement.”

Loomer noted that Trump on Tuesday had pardoned suffragette Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote: “Which proves what I have always believed, that well behaved women never make history.”

Loomer, who previously worked for Project Veritas, is widely known for conducting so-called “ambush interviews.” Her campaign website notes that she has confronted Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Michael Avenatti, Tim Kaine, Linda Sarsour, Alyssa Milano, and former DNC chair Keith Ellison.

In December, Twitter announced that they would be verifying all congressional and gubernatorial candidates to “level the playing field.” When asked by The Gateway Pundit if the new policy meant they would reinstate banned candidates, specifically citing Loomer, they said no and that anyone who was permanently suspended will not be reinstated, verified or labeled.

Loomer’s campaign website explains that by keeping her off the platform, Twitter is providing her opponent with a “significant benefit.”

Anna Paulina Luna wins GOP primary in Florida’s 13th District

Air Force veteran and Second Amendment proponent Anna Paulina Luna won the Republican primary in Florida’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Luna, a political newcomer who defeated four other Republicans to win the nomination, will face Democrat incumbent Rep. Charlie Christ in the general election.

Luna tweeted: “This November I will defeat @CharlieCrist & then I’ll help @realDonaldTrump DRAIN THE SWAMP.”

Trump responded with a congratulatory tweet: “Great WIN Anna! Watched your race from beginning, very impressed. Your next opponent, Charlie Crist, is a Pelosi puppet who is bad on Crime, our Military, Vets, & 2nd Amendment. You have my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

Luna said: “I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the voters of Pinellas County, who affirmed what they told me on the campaign trail: they are ready for patriotic public servants and are done with career politicians and insiders. I look forward to unifying the Republican Party and sharing our message of people before party, and country before politics with all voters in Pinellas.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media