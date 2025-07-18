Last laugh: Trump celebrates demise of late night, never-Trump TV

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2025 Real World News



Don’t you love farce?

My fault I fear.

I thought that you’d want what I want, Sorry my dear.

But where are the clowns?

There ought to be clowns.

Quick send in the clowns.

Isn’t it rich, isn’t it queer,

Losing my timing this late in my career?

And where are the clowns?

Quick send in the clowns.

Don’t bother they’re here.

Never-Trump TV is losing one of its main clown shows. CBS has canceled “The Late Show,” hosted by anti-Trump leftist “comedian” Stephen Colbert.

President Donald Trump could not help but celebrate.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Trump has ripped Colbert in the past, calling him “very boring” and “a total loser.”

“He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers,” Trump said last September.

CBS announced on Thursday that the late-night talk show, which started with host David Letterman in 1993, will air its final episode in May 2026, nearly 11 years after Colbert took over.

Colbert often used his monologues to take shots at Trump and his supporters. In March, said Trump’s State of the Union address “was much like his first six weeks: filled with useful lies and applauded by useless idiots.”

Colbert also raged over CBS’s parent company, Paramount, agreeing to pay a $16 million settlement to Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump said was deceptively edited to help the Democrat presidential nominee. Colbert called the settlement a “big fat bribe,” adding, “I don’t know if anything will repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

It seemed fitting to many that Colbert announced his show got the boot on the same day Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff appeared on it.

“Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better,” Schiff said in a post on X.

Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote: “Yes, pencil-necked Adam Schiff. Yes, serial liar Adam Schiff. Yes, the dull, charisma-free Democrat U.S. Senator from California who spent more time on TV spreading deliberate misinformation about the Russia Collusion Hoax than anyone not named Jake Tapper.”

Nolte added: “There are all kinds of excuses and conspiracies floating around about why CBS suddenly canceled Colbert and the 32-year-old franchise that launched in 1993 with David Letterman. Naturally, the evil Donald Trump must be behind it…

“There’s only one reason Stephen Colbert got canceled, and that’s that Stephen Colbert sucks. That’s it. All this guy does is use an hour of network airtime (on publicly-owned airwaves) to masturbate his own political sweet spot. And now we know that appeals to only two million people in a country of 330 million.”

Colbert was responsible for one of the most roundly mocked skits in recent memory:

Sing it, Judy:

Beat The Press