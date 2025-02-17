Last audit of Fort Knox was in 1974? Are U.S. gold reserves still there?

Is all the gold in Fort Knox really there?

The gold stash at the Kentucky base was last audited on Sept. 23, 1974. Whether you can actually call it an “audit” is another story.

In 1974, WCPO anchor Al Schottelkotte got a rare look inside a gold vault at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

At the time, the U.S. Treasury opened one of its 15 vaults at the Army base south of Louisville. Politicians and reporters were allowed in for two hours and reportedly saw 6% of America’s gold holdings.

“Adding to the complete farce, none of the bars being passed around for the cameras were matched to a serial number, assayed or tested for purity, or even verified as U.S. holdings – as foreign countries have previously stored their gold at Fort Knox as well,” Zero Hedge noted.

In the 50 years since, the Treasury carries out what it calls annual “vault seal checks.”

As Zero Hedge pointed out, those checks “don’t actually analyze the gold.”

In 2010, Rep. Ron Paul of Texas called for an independent audit of Fort Knox. “It’d be nice for the American people to know whether or not the gold is there,” he said at the time.

Zero Hedge suggested in a post to X that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could do an audit to ensure the roughly 4,580 metric tons of gold held by the U.S. Treasury is actually there at Fort Knox.

Musk responded by asking: “Surely it’s reviewed every year?”

To which Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul noted: “Nope. Let’s do it.”

