Landmark wrongful death trial over hospital’s Covid protocols begins

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2025 Real World News



The first U.S. jury trial for a Covid death certificate case is underway in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The Grace Schara trial is a landmark wrongful death lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and medical doctor Dr. Gavin Shokar.

The family of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, alleges that the hospital’s Covid protocols, including the unauthorized administration of a lethal drug cocktail (Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine) and an illegal Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, caused her death in October 2021.

The lawsuit claims medical battery and negligence.

The trial, which began with jury selection on June 2, and opening statements on June 3, is expected to run through June 20, shedding light on hospital protocols and financial incentives under the CARES Act.

The trial is being streamed live by Children’s Health Defense.

(The livestream can be viewed here.)

