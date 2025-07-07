LA mayor demands ICE agents leave MacArthur Park; Border Patrol chief responds, ‘get used to it’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2025 Real World News



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday demanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents leave MacArthur Park after a large presence of agents moved in for an operation.

“The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW,” Bass wrote in a post to X. “Absolutely outrageous.”

Bass was reportedly seen speaking on the phone to a Border Patrol official identified by Fox News’s Bill Melugin as Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.”

“I asked him for his message to her, as she demands raids end,” Melugin noted.

Bovino replied: “I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles.”

A Department of Homeland Security helicopter was seen overhead at MacArthur Park on Monday, while agents on the ground were in armored vehicles, unmarked white vans, and even on horseback.

BREAKING: We are with hundreds of federal agents and military as a massive federal immigration enforcement operation is underway in the MacArthur Park area of the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, an area with heavy MS-13 influence. Mayor Bass has demanded raids stop, Feds respond… pic.twitter.com/g4osPOL6mr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

🚨 “They need to leave and they need to leave right now!” @MayorOfLA @KarenBassLA arrives at MacArthur Park as federal agents raid the area. She demands to speak to the person in charge and is given a cell phone to speak with leadership. Video via @FOXLA’s @sdprod 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uKyv0EgyAT — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 7, 2025

