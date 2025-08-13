Korean study of global data finds ‘unsettling’ reported Covid mRNA vaccine ties to myocarditis, pericarditis

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2025 Real World News



Using the world’s largest repository of adverse drug reaction reports, a team of researchers in South Korea found the Covid mRNA injections accounted for the vast majority of reported cases of adverse drug reactions regarding two potentially life-threatening heart inflammations — myocarditis and pericarditis.

The investigation, led by Dr. Jaehyeong Cho, Dong Keon Yon and colleagues at Kyung Hee University as well as other major Korean centers and published on Aug. 7 in Scientific Reports, examined more than five decades of safety reports, Trial Site News reported on Aug. 12.

The team examined over 35 million records from 140+ countries, covering 1968 to 2024. The researchers excluded drugs already used to treat heart inflammation to avoid confounding, then ranked the top 10 most frequently reported drugs for each condition. Statistical “signal detection” was performed using reporting odds ratios (ROR) and Bayesian information components (IC), tools that flag disproportionately high associations.

The findings:

• Myocarditis: 35,017 total reports; 76.16% (26,670 cases) linked to Covid mRNA shots, followed by clozapine (15.29%).

• Pericarditis: 24,959 reports; 88.15% (22,001 cases) linked to Covid mRNA shots, with no other drug exceeding 10%.

“Other consistent signals included smallpox and influenza vaccines, clozapine, and mesalazine. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (nivolumab, pembrolizumab, ipilimumab) showed disproportionately high fatality rates in myocarditis cases (~20%). Alarmingly, the highest statistical signals were in youth aged 0–17 for both conditions,” the report said.

A surge in case reports appeared in 2021 — coinciding with mass Covid vaccination campaigns and the pandemic’s acute phase.

“One of the most unsettling revelations in the study is the disproportionately high statistical signal for myocarditis and pericarditis in the 0–17 age group — a population in which Covid-19 has been overwhelmingly mild to moderate for roughly 95%+ of cases, and even more so in the post-Omicron era,” the report said.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently ordered the Covid shots removed from the formal recommendation of vaccination in young children.

The data from the South Korea study “underscore the ethical imperative for targeted, age-stratified public health policy — especially when a medical intervention shows heightened adverse event reporting in a group with minimal baseline risk from the disease itself,” the report said.

“This global analysis signals a clear need for targeted cardiac safety monitoring, especially in younger populations and males, where myocarditis risk appears elevated. Clinicians should be alert to symptoms of chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations in the days after certain vaccinations or high-risk drug exposures. Policymakers face a delicate balancing act: these findings do not erase the substantial benefits of vaccines but underscore the ethical imperative for transparency, patient education, and tailored risk mitigation strategies,” the report said.

In the words of one cardiologist reviewing the data, “This is not an anti-vaccine study — it’s a call to refine how, when, and to whom certain medicines are given.”

