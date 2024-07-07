Klaus Schwab at ‘Summer Davos’: Humanity must be ‘forced into collaboration’ with globalists

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 7, 2024

All of humanity needs to be “forced into a collaboration” with globalist elite “stakeholders,” World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said at the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China in late June.

In order to drive the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” forward, those “stakeholders” must aggressively push their agenda on the world population, Schwab said at the event which is often referred to as the “Summer Davos.”

“To drive future economic growth we must embrace innovation and force the collaboration across sectors, regions, nations, and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future,” Schwab said.

Schwab, the architect of the so called “Great Reset,” added: “At this critical juncture the active participation of all stakeholders is essential to ensure a sustainable development path.”

Another topic pushed by Schwab at the New Champions meeting was “limits to growth,” which many have interpreted as an endorsement of depopulation.

Schwab has in recent years said that he envisages humankind transitioning into a new age where there will be a “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological dimensions” in a “new world.”

The WEF founder has previously declared that this new era of integration with “digital technologies” will mean that “you do not even have to have elections anymore.”

WEF : Klaus Schwab ‘We Must Force’ Humanity into ‘Collaboration’ pic.twitter.com/rarcBvBc2i — Marcus Cottus (@cottusmarcus) June 26, 2024

“Risks & opportunities co-exist.. Breakthroughs from the fourth industrial revolution provide new opportunities for global prosperity and growth” Klaus Schwab at the WEF #AMNC24 Summer Davos pic.twitter.com/jTcTMLaV9L — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 25, 2024

“The theme of this annual meeting is ‘Next Frontiers For Growth,’ but actually what we have seen in the presentations there are now Limits to Growth, provided we use technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in a wise manner” Klaus Schwab at the WEF #AMNC24 Summer Davos pic.twitter.com/SJDT5rLgIO — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 25, 2024

