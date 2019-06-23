Kim gets well-timed ‘excellent’ letter after Trump praised his ‘beautiful’ letter

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un lauded U.S. President Donald Trump for his “political judgment and extraordinary courage” after Kim received a personal letter from the American president.

“The supreme leader said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on June 23.

Pyongyang had ratcheted up criticism of Washington following the failed Hanoi summit and set an end-of-the-year deadline for progress, sources familiar with Kim’s regime told The Korea Times.

The sources raised speculation whether the exchange of the mysterious letters can serve as a catalyst for denuclearization dialogue, especially since Trump is set to meet the leaders of China, Japan and Russia on the sidelines of the G20 summit this week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pyongyang from June 20 to 21 has further raised hopes that Kim could come out for talks again.

The KNCA also released a photo of Kim reading the letter. The report did not specify the date of the letter received or what Trump wrote.

The report on the letter Kim received comes after Trump told reporters early this month about a “beautiful letter” he had received from Kim ― the first since the collapse of the second Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi in late February.

KCNA added that Kim “appreciated the political judgment and extraordinary courage of President Trump. He said he would contemplate the serious content.”

Kim said he will exercise “patience” in efforts to resolve issues on the Korean Peninsula while Xi said he will help address the North’s security concerns.

