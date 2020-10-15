Kayleigh McEnany’s account locked by Twitter over Biden story

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
Twitter has locked the account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany because she shared a story about Hunter Biden and Ukraine.
President Trump’s campaign war room posted an image of an effort by Ms. McEnany to access her personal Twitter account.
