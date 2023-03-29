Katie Hobbs’ top aide resigns after threatening ‘transphobes’ on day of Nashville shooting

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2023

The press secretary for Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has resigned after posting a tweet which called for violence against those who oppose the trans agenda.

Josselyn Berry late Monday posted an image on Twitter from the 1980 movie “Gloria,” showing a woman with a handgun in each hand. “Us when we see transphobes,” Berry wrote.

The post was made hours after a shooter identified by law enforcement as transgender murdered three children and three adult staff at a Nashville Christian school.

Earlier on Monday, Berry had posted about transgender rights and progressive politics, saying if you “work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive.”

“Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with,” another Twitter user replied, prompting Berry’s tweet referencing people who fear or discriminate against the transgender community, and adding the image of a woman with drawn guns.

Berry resigned on Wednesday.

The Hobbs administration said in a statement Wednesday: “The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.”

The Arizona Freedom Caucus, which includes many of the state Legislature’s conservative members, called for Berry’s dismissal, saying that “calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable.”

The caucus leader, state Sen. Jake Hoffman, noted that Berry was “threatening to shoot people Democrats disagree with less than 12 hours after the Nashville shooting.”

Daniel Scarpinato, a former chief of staff and spokesman for former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, said: “I don’t think anyone, no matter your political leanings, would look at that tweet — any sane, professional person would look at that tweet and say, ‘This is how I want one of the top advisers to the governor of my state to conduct themselves.’ ”

On Tuesday, Twitter locked the accounts of The Post Millennial and its senior editor, Andy Ngo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, conservative social media influencer Brandon Straka, and others after they reported on the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” which Antifa and trans groups are organizing for April 1 in Washington, D.C.

TPM’s @MrAndyNgo joins Tucker Carlson to talk about radicalization in the trans community. pic.twitter.com/zvfFDyyY3U — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 29, 2023

