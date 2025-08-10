Kash Patel touts new FBI’s crackdown on violent crime, child sex trafficking, drugs

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2025 Real World News



Turns out that a crime fighting agency can actually make a difference when it is fighting crime instead of targeting the political opponents of those in charge of the Executive Branch.

FBI Director Kash Patel took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the FBI’s successes in the first 200 days of the second Trump Administration.

“200 Days of Trump Admin, From Jan 20 to Present: FBI has arrested over 1,600 people for violent crimes against children, to include 270 arrests for human trafficking,” Patel wrote on his official X account.

Patel added that 1,500 kilos of fentanyl – “enough lethal doses to kill 113,850,000 Americans” – has also been seized in that time, which he said was a 25% increase from the same time last year, and the “most ever.”

Patel said the FBI had identified and located 4,000 child victims.

“FBI investigations targeting Foreign Terrorist Organizations has resulted in 1,000 arrests of those wanting to harm our nation. Seized 6,300 Kilos of methamphetamines = lives saved,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#SummerHeat.”

He added, “We look forward to working with our @SecDef and DoD partners to getting after it even more, thanks @realDonaldTrump for the new authorities.”

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino noted: “This isn’t even the beginning of the beginning. More coming.”

The White House also posted an article on X on Saturday, touting “200 Days of American Renewal,” including “historic border security to infrastructure revitalization.”

Beat The Press