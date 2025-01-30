Kash Patel states his case for getting the FBI back on track

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2025 Real World News



During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, FBI director nominee Kash Patel vowed to restore the nation’s trust in the bureau which has the broadest jurisdiction of any federal law enforcement agency.

“The erosion of trust is evident: only 40 percent of Americans hold a favorable view of the FBI,” Patel said. “This must change. Public cooperation is vital for the bureau to solve crimes, and its declining reputation is already affecting recruitment efforts.”

President Donald Trump’s selection to head up the FBI further vowed to work with Congress to provide oversight and bring the bureau’s operations to light.

“Second, transparency is essential. Members of Congress have hundreds of unanswered requests to the FBI,” he added. “If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for Congressional oversight, ensuring that the FBI operates with the openness necessary to rebuild trust by simply replying to you.”

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, Patel wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal adapted from his opening statement on Jan. 30, excerpts of which follow:

The recent terrorist attack in New Orleans, which claimed the lives of 14 innocent Americans, is a stark reminder of the persistent threats to our homeland. Whether combating child predators, terrorists or drug traffickers, the FBI plays a vital role in protecting our nation from its gravest dangers. A vigilant FBI that puts the mission first will end the explosion of violent crime and mitigate national-security threats.

If confirmed, I will remain focused on the FBI’s core mission and not involve the bureau in prosecutorial decisions. Determining whether someone should be charged with a crime is the responsibility of the Justice Department, not the FBI. If confirmed, I will guide the agency in investigating criminals and safeguarding the homeland.

My time on the House Intelligence Committee revealed how the FBI’s immense powers can be abused. I spearheaded the investigation that found the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act—a tool I had previously used to hunt down terrorists—had been unlawfully used to spy on political opponents. Such misconduct is unacceptable and undermines public trust.

If confirmed, I intend to collaborate closely with the Justice Department to bring safety and relief to American communities. Gallup recently reported that nearly half of all Americans—the highest in three decades—would be afraid to walk alone at night within a mile of their home. Little wonder when the country sees 20,000 homicides and 110,000 rapes a year and 200 drug overdoses a day. Violent crime demands immediate action.

I believe two foundational steps are necessary to rebuild public confidence in the FBI. First, let good cops be cops. Leadership means supporting agents in their mission to apprehend criminals and protect our citizens. If confirmed, I will focus on streamlining operations at headquarters while bolstering the presence of field agents across the nation. Collaboration with local law enforcement is crucial to fulfilling the FBI’s mission.

Second, transparency is essential. Members of Congress have hundreds of unanswered requests to the FBI. If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for congressional oversight, ensuring that the FBI operates with the openness necessary to rebuild trust by simply replying to lawmakers.

I am committed to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the FBI. They are our warriors of justice, and I will always have their backs, because they have the backs of the American people.

