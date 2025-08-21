Kash Patel cleans house: ‘Invasion’ of Mar-a-Lago caused by ‘total weaponization’ of FBI, DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2025 Real World News



Kash Patel has maintained a low profile since taking on the challenge of restoring the tarnished credibility of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Yesterday the new FBI director detailed actions taken against the former leadership he said was responsible for the “total weaponization” of the bureau.

Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino dismissed several senior FBI officials last week who had worked on investigations involving President Donald Trump.

Patel specifically pointed to the Aug. 8, 2022 FBI raid of Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was a total weaponization and politicization by the FBI and DOJ and the Biden administration dating back to the Obama administration that led not only to Russiagate as you opened up with, but to the invasion of Donald Trump’s private home in Mar-a-Lago,” Patel told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.

“Every single person that has been found to have weaponized or participated in that process has been removed from leadership positions, and if and when we find any others that are involved in this, as you notice, in a 37,000-person agency, we are going to take swift action just like we have,” Patel said.

When asked by Kudlow why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided, Patel said he believed it was “creating a crime where one did not exist.”

“It was made up, it was completely false, it was completely unconstitutional pursuant to our judicial courts,” Patel said. “We know there was no reason. Now, it’s time for accountability.”

Among those sacked last week was special agent Walter Giardina, who in 2022 arrested Trump White House trade advisor Peter Navarro at a Washington airport on contempt of Congress charges. Navarro, then 74, served four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-controlled January 6 Select Committee.

Navarro at the time called Giardina and another special agent “kind Nazis.”

In his termination letter to Giardina, Patel wrote that the special agent “exercised poor judgement and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of the government.”

Also fired was Christopher Meyer, a former pilot in the FBI’s Special Flight Operations Unit who regularly flew Patel on an FBI plane. Prior to Meyer’s firing, a former special agent, Kyle Seraphin — a member of “The Suspendables,” a group of ex-agents who say they were punished by the bureau for conservative views — claimed he spoke with a Trump administration official about Meyer’s involvement in the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation and other cases.

An attorney for Meyer told CBS News that the former special agent was involved in the FBI’s January 6 investigation but not in the Mar-a-Lago documents search.

Also shown the door was the former acting FBI director, Brian Driscoll, who resisted helping a former acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, in identifying those FBI employees who were involved in the J6 investigation and declined to dismiss eight senior executives on the DOJ’s urging. Driscoll remained in the FBI after Patel’s confirmation, taking on a new role as head of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group.

On August 4, Driscoll refused to fire Meyer on Patel’s orders because “he did not get what he considered a satisfactory answer from Patel” on the reasons for Meyer’s dismissal, according to CBS News.

Driscoll was eventually dismissed by the FBI associate deputy director, J. William Rivers, though reportedly was not given a reason why.

In January, a deputy assistant attorney general, George Toscas, who pushed for the Mar-a-Lago raid despite concerns from FBI agents that doing so was risky, was reassigned to the DOJ’s Office of Sanctuary Cities Enforcement.

