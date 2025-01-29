Karoline Leavitt meets (and blisters) the press

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2025 Real World News



During her first press briefing as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt proved to be a straight shooter, firing back succinct and sometimes stinging answers to leading questions from the assembled “news professionals.”

Leavitt on Tuesday noted: “Millions of Americans, especially young people, have turned from traditional television outlets and newspapers to consume their news from podcasts, blogs, social media and other independent outlets. It’s essential to our team that we share President Trump‘s message everywhere and adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025.”

Leavitt said the Trump administration will restore the press passes for 440 journalists whose White House credentials she said “were wrongly revoked” by the Biden administration.

(View Leavitt’s Tuesday press conference in full here.)

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!