Karma is catching up with Anthony Fauci, by his own admission

Is the man many say played a major role in the creation of Covid-19 answering to a higher authority?

At least a bit of karma has come the former Covid czar’s way: Despite being injected and boosted a total of six times, Fauci recently told MedPage Today that he tested positive for his third case of Covid.

Paying his dues, critics say, would involve an indictment for the 83-year-old.

“This is the guy who vowed, promised, pledged that if you got the shot, you wouldn’t get Covid; that if you got the shot, you wouldn’t transmit Covid to others. Liar,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Aug. 13.

At the height of the pandemic fear porn produced by legacy media, Fauci went on MSNBC to proclaim: “It’s as simple as black and white. You’re vaccinated, you’re safe. You’re unvaccinated, you’re at risk. Simple as that.”

In May 2021, The Hill reported: “Fauci: Vaccinated people become ‘dead ends’ for the coronavirus.”

That means the shots kill the virus.

They don’t.

ABC News reported, also in May of 2021: “Those fully vaccinated very unlikely to spread Covid-19, Fauci says”.

Also untrue.

Fauci said in December of 2020 he was confident “vaccines can crush Covid.”

Another untruth.

Chumley offered this bit of truth from the Competitive Enterprise Institute and National Review in February of 2023:

“Fauci has finally acknowledged that there had always been good scientific reasons to believe that vaccines against the respiratory virus that causes Covid-19 — SARS-CoV-2 — would provide limited protection against infection that would not be long-lasting. That is precisely what happened. … Yet Fauci insisted that repeated vaccines were needed for everyone and until recently, pushed for vaccine mandates.”

Last month, Chumley noted, “Fauci was at it again, doing what he does best, doing what he did best all along the years that will go down in America’s history as The Time of Tyranny — that is, obfuscating and gaslighting.”

Facui said, MedPage Today wrote: “I mean, I got infected about 2 weeks ago. It was my third infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.”

So what’s the point of the shots?

“They don’t keep individuals from testing positive for Covid. They don’t prevent the spread of Covid. They don’t — as Fauci once so forcefully promised — ‘crush’ Covid. They don’t even keep a person from catching multiple cases of Covid. … What they do, though, is this: pad Big Pharma’s pockets.”

The Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations wrote in February of 2023: “Big Pharma raked in USD 90 billion in profits with COVID-19 vaccines”.

Jacobin wrote earlier this month: “Big Pharma Is Still Making Absurd Profits Off of the Pandemic”, pointing to Pfizer’s projected $30 billion profits from Covid treatments for this year alone. That’s after Pfizer’s record-breaking $37 billion of shots’ sales in 2021.

“It’s been a good pandemic for a company that was, until recently, the least-trusted company in the least-trusted sector in the United States,” Jacobin went on. “Not only has the company made a fortune on its Covid medicines, it’s also become a household name, with a chief executive who moves among the world’s most powerful leaders. … [The pandemic has ] been quite the PR coup.”

How does Fauci figure into the financials?

“Fauci’s New Worth Nearly Doubled during Pandemic,” Yahoo! News wrote in September of 2022.

“Fauci and wife’s net worth exceeded $11 million during pandemic,” CBS Austin wrote in September of 2023.

And, as Chumley noted, “all along the pandemic’s path, it was Fauci who kept pushing, prodding, promulgating of the need for all to take the shot, to take more than one shot, to take all the shots, to give the shots to kids and elderly and babies and military members; to make the shots mandatory, for crying out loud — to make the shots an annual thing.”

Chumley concluded that padding the pockets of Big Pharma “and their friendly tax dollar-dipping helpers in government will continue until someone, somebody, really, a group of somebodies, go to jail for their role in duping the public. Fauci, the face of all that was horrible and horrifying about the Covid years, is a great place to start.”

