Kanye West on Black Lives Matter ‘scam’: ‘It’s over; You’re welcome’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2022

After being slammed by the Left for debuting “White Lives Matter” apparel during Paris fashion week in France, rapper/fashion designer Kanye West doubled down on criticism of Black Lives Matter.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” West said on Tuesday, seemingly referencing the group’s multiple scandals. “Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Last month, BLM head Shalomyah Bowers was accused of “siphoning” more than $10 million in fees from donors to pay his consulting firm.

In March, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors allegedly used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father large sums of cash for various services, according to tax documents filed with the IRS.

Cullors issued a statement after, admitting to throwing parties with funds but denying further wrongdoing.

“The idea that [the foundation] received millions of dollars and then I hid those dollars in my bank account is absolutely false,” she said. “That’s a false narrative. It’s impacted me personally and professionally, that people would accuse me of stealing from black people.”

Cullors stepped down in her role at BLM in May of 2021.

BLM also faced legal threats from California and Washington for failing to submit the proper required annual reports for the 2020 tax year, a year that saw exponential growth in the group’s donations.

West was seen at Paris Fashion Week sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt, and photographed alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens, who was also wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

West has previously expressed support for Owens, tweeting in 2020, “Thank you Candace Owens,” accompanied by a photo of Owens’s book “Blackout.”

