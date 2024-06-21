Kansas sues Pfizer over ‘safe and effective’ claim on Covid shots

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 21, 2024

In a lawsuit filed against Pfizer on Monday, the state of Kansas alleged that the Big Pharma company misled the public by marketing its Covid vaccine as “safe and effective” while concealing known risks and critical data on limited effectiveness.

In filing the lawsuit, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach alleged that beginning in 2021, shortly after the vaccine rollout, Pfizer covered up the fact that the injection was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths.

Pfizer also misled the public by claiming its Covid shot would prevent transmission of the virus, even though the company never studied the vaccine’s capability to prevent transmission, the lawsuit stated.

The complaint also alleges that Pfizer falsely claimed its original vaccine retained high efficacy while knowing that efficacy waned over time and didn’t protect against new variants.

By marketing the vaccine as “safe and effective” despite its known risks, Pfizer violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act because millions of Kansans heard those misrepresentations, the complaint alleges.

More than 3.3 million Kansans received the Pfizer shot, accounting for more than 60% of all vaccine doses given in the state.

Pfizer denied the allegations, telling The Hill: “We are proud to have developed the COVID-19 vaccine in record time in the midst of a global pandemic and saved countless lives. The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based.”

Last year, Texas filed a similar lawsuit, and at least five more states are considering legal action.

