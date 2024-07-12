Kansas AG sues Pfizer for ‘false, misleading marketing’ of Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging that the Big Pharma behemoth’s “misleading” marketing of its Covid vaccine as “safe and effective” violates the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

Kobach alleges that Pfizer willfully concealed, suppressed and omitted material facts relating to the injection. The “most egregious” offenses regarded the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women, adverse events such as heart conditions, its effectiveness against variants, and its ability to stop transmission of the virus.

“Pfizer marketed its vaccine as safe for pregnant women,” Kobach said. “However, in February of 2021 (they) possessed reports of 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event, and more than 10% reported a miscarriage.”

Kobach alleged that Pfizer marketed the vaccine as safe in terms of heart conditions such as myocarditis. He referenced a question Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was asked in January 2023 on whether the vaccine caused myocarditis, to which Bourla responded “we have not seen a single signal, although we have distributed billions of doses.”

“However, as Pfizer knew, the United States government, the United States Military, foreign governments and others have found that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine caused myocarditis and pericarditis,” Kobach said.

Kobach’s lawsuit also alleges that Pfizer “falsely marketed” the vaccine as preventing transmission of the virus.

“Pfizer urged Americans to get vaccinated in order to protect their loved ones, clearly indicating a claim that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination stopped transmission,” Kobach said. “Pfizer later admitted that they’ve never even studied transmission after the recipients receive the vaccine.”

In a statement, Pfizer said its claims about the shot were accurate and based on science.

“The company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the suit in due course,” the statement said. “Pfizer is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines.”

(View the full complaint here.)

