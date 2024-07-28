Kamala Harris’ record of bailing out violent criminals hit at massive Trump rally in Minnesota

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Though legacy media is intent on burying Kamala Harris’s support of a bail fund for Antifa/BLM rioters, and her failure as Team Biden’s “border czar,” former President Donald Trump and his 2024 running mate J.D. Vance on Saturday rallied in Minnesota to present the “receipts” they say will keep those facts alive.

“I sent in the National Guard to save Minneapolis while Kamala Harris sided with the arsonists and rioters and raised money to bail out the criminals,” Trump told a massive crowd at the GOP ticket’s rally in the National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University.

Trump was referring to Harris’s tweet of June 1, 2020 in which she wrote: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

Those being sprung from jail by the fund were far from “peaceful protesters,” reports at the time said.

“Among those bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice-convicted sex offender, according to court records,” Fox 9 reported. “According to attempted murder charges, Jaleel Stallings shot at members of a SWAT Team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. MFF paid $75,000 in cash to get Stallings out of jail.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Vance said at Saturday’s rally: “Kamala wants to end cash bail, and what that means is that if you assault a police officer, you can be back on the street the very next day. If fact, when rioters and looters were burning American cities to the ground, including Minneapolis, Kamala Harris was raising money to bail them out of jail. Let’s throw them in jail and support the cops.”

“She helped a group of anti-cop extremists raise more than $40 million dollars to free scores of criminals right here in Minnesota,” Vance added. In addition to the post from Harris about the Minnesota Freedom Fund, they also slammed Harris over her job as “border czar.”

Trump said: “Kamala Harris’s deadly destruction of America’s borders is completely and totally disqualifying for her to be president. The one job Kamala had was the border. That’s the only job, but it was the biggest disaster in border history.”

Trump added: “Kamala Harris and the mainstream media have spent the week trying to erase Harris’s disastrous record as border czar. They have failed—We have the receipts.”

(See Trump’s full speech here.)

(See Vance’s full speech here.)

“The one job Kamala had was the border. That’s the only job, but it was the biggest disaster in border history.”

pic.twitter.com/6rLpvCpQrH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 28, 2024

JD Vance slams Kamala Harris: “She helped a group of anti-cop extremists raise more than $40 million to free scores of criminals right here in Minnesota.”pic.twitter.com/nWlllzpscW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 28, 2024

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Your Choice