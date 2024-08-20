Kamala Harris pulls out of Fox debate

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During her first campaign rally after being installed as the Democrat presidential nominee, Kamala Harris said of her GOP opponent: “Donald, if you have something to say to me, say it to my face.”

It was apparently a fleeting moment of bravado.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday morning that Harris has pulled out of the Sept. 4 presidential debate on Fox News.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the Fox News Debate on September 4th. I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our “Border Czar,” where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists, have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!!

Trump instead on Sept. 4 will do a town-hall event on Fox News hosted by Sean Hannity in Pennsylvania.

HotAir’s Ed Morrissey noted: “There are likely two reasons for this refusal, and the first one is obvious. Harris doesn’t want to do a debate on anything but the friendliest turf, and Fox News ain’t it. Never mind that Bret Baier has always been a consummate professional in debate moderation, and that Trump himself had lots of gripes about Fox News over the years. Harris knows that she can’t take the risk of moderators that will press for specifics on policies, which Baier certainly would do with both candidates in a debate. Her team probably got the hives just thinking about it. They will want to risk debates only on platforms that will at least give the possibility of easy treatment … if indeed they risk debating at all.

“The second reason relates to the first. Harris hasn’t had time to even put up an issues page on her campaign website explaining her policy positions. They may never actually do that, but even if they do, she’s only been the nominee for less than a month. Harris’ handlers will need more time than that to prepare her to debate on a policy platform that hasn’t yet been defined. A September 4 debate would step on any post-convention bump Harris gets, plus risks exposing her as an incoherent mess too early in the general-election cycle. They need more time than that to work on her — and to determine if they need to generate a pretext to get her out of debating Trump entirely.”

