Kaching! Democrats land 1,800 House jobs that pay six figures plus

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2018

Upon taking over control of the House in January, Democrats will add about 1,800 staffers to the congressional payroll.

The pay is six figures for most, and for committee aides can reach $172,500.

About 1,000 of the staffers will take House committee positions as lawyers, administrators, and communicators, the Washington Examiner noted in a Dec. 4 report. Another 400-800 will be hired by the new House members for jobs in both Washington, D.C. and their state offices.

House rules allow members employ up to 18 aides in their Washington and state offices.

Meanwhile, the GOP staffers who are out of a job are not getting the same kind of sympathetic media coverage as Democratic staffers in the same plight, observers say.

“Democrats get lots of sympathetic media coverage because they whine and cry over their coveted government job because they are addicted to the liberal philosophy of big government and they actually count on these jobs for life,” a House leadership consultant told the Examiner.

“When Republicans lose, they suck it up and find other government or private sector jobs – most Republicans aren’t dedicating their lives to government service. They do it for a little while and go to make more money in the private sector,” added the consultant.

For Republican staffers getting the boot, the White House’s personnel experts are meeting with congressional aides regarding hundreds of openings in agencies and Cabinet departments, the report said.

“Is it sad? Yes. Is it fun? No. But it’s not devastating, we’ll move on,” said the top staffer to an ousted Republican.

The dearth of GOP staffers leaving the House could also give President Donald Trump the opportunity to finally replace embedded Obama officials with Republicans.

“The bottom line is that in January, February, March, April, we are going to see the tragic spectacle of many hundreds of Hill staffers unemployed. At the same time, there are 2,000 political spots unfilled,” said the adviser.

